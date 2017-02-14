Feb 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** After meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled his desire to strengthen the bilateral-trading relationship, as the two leaders committed to improved energy trade and singled out the Keystone XL pipeline as an important infrastructure project. tgam.ca/2leKN09

** Tim Hortons Inc's sales growth at its existing restaurants continued to slide in its fourth quarter as its parent, Restaurant Brands International Inc, raced to seal agreements with international franchisees to bolster the chain's business outside of Canada. tgam.ca/2kCi5mP

** The White House has assured Canada that former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin will not be appointed as U.S. ambassador to Canada. tgam.ca/2lKmK6q

NATIONAL POST

** Home Capital Group Inc will likely be able to manage any financial sanctions stemming from an enforcement notice it received from Canada's largest securities regulator, but the threat of a class-action lawsuit is "potentially more meaningful," a National Bank analyst says. bit.ly/2lKWxWa

** The specter of new rules creates more risk for Canada's wireless service providers, Desjardins analyst noted in light of the federal regulator's review of the wireless code. bit.ly/2kFsvSG