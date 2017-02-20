FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 20
#Market News
February 20, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 6 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A South African judge has overturned a court injunction at a site owned by Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, saying that any delay to the project would cause "significant prejudice" to the company and the local community. tgam.ca/2m3pzAj

** Federal Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong was in the rhetorical hot seat Sunday, defending his proposal for a carbon tax from skeptical rivals vying to take the party into the 2019 election. tgam.ca/2m3tcGz

NATIONAL POST

** Pipeline giant Enbridge Inc cast doubt on the need for its competitor' oil pipelines Friday, when the company's top executive said only one of its rivals' three major crude oil pipelines would fill up in the medium term after Enbridge completes its own projects. bit.ly/2m3moIZ

** A move to roll back fuel-economy regulations in the United States could hurt the domestic auto industry if Canada didn't follow suit, warned the Canadian presidents of two major automakers on Friday. bit.ly/2m3o0mi

Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru

