THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Crescent Point Energy Corp has not received any
contact from an activist investor seeking a shakeup, the
company's Chief Executive Officer Scott Saxberg said on
Thursday. (tgam.ca/2lyHfFT)
** Eighty percent of Canadian energy sector firms have cut
their headcount in the past two years, according to a study by
Ernst & Young LLP and the University of Calgary's Haskayne
School of Business. (tgam.ca/2lcNI6Q)
** DNS solutions provider BlueCat Networks Inc said it had
been bought by U.S. private equity firm Madison Dearborn
Partners LLC for an undisclosed amount. The Globe and Mail has
learned that the deal values BlueCat at about C$400 million.
($305.53 million). (tgam.ca/2lJAPEo)
NATIONAL POST
** Alberta released its third quarter fiscal update on
Thursday, which showed 18,000 jobs had been added in the
province since employment bottomed out in July 2016, signaling
an end to the province's long recession. (bit.ly/2kTuQxz)
** Canada's provincial securities regulators have joined
forces to create a regulatory "sandbox", a system of tailored
and flexible regulation for startup firms aiming to bring new
business models to capital markets activities such as lending
and financial advising. (bit.ly/2lyKHjY)
** The Ottawa federal government is proposing to raise the
legal age for buying cigarettes to 21 and ban smoking on college
campuses or inside condo and apartment buildings as part of a
new drive to dramatically curb smoking rates. (bit.ly/2mjSFLU)
