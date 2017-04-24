FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 24
April 24, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The collegial race to lead the federal NDP received an injection of drama this week with the announcement that former veterans ombudsman Pat Stogran is now a candidate. tgam.ca/2psehuq

** The New Democratic Party in British Columbia has dismissed the critique of the party platform's financial sustainability. A five-page document commissioned by the BC Liberal Party found the NDP platform to be fiscally prudent, but neither transparent nor sustainable. tgam.ca/2ps7K2P

NATIONAL POST

** Bubbling beneath the surface of the BC campaign trail is a bitumen brawl between this province's New Democrats and Alberta's. And while neither political party seems willing to speak openly about the issue, the internal rift threatens unity at a time when the Orange Crush is poised to spill across BC, upending the 16-year dynasty of the Liberals. bit.ly/2pscoxT

** Dow Chemical Co. is in line to collect the largest patent infringement damage award in Canadian history following a courtroom victory against Nova Chemicals Corp. bit.ly/2ps8BAz (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)

