4 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 26
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
April 26, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Halfway through the British Columbia election campaign, leaders of the three major parties are heading into a TV studio on Wednesday for the second debate, that could be a turning point ahead of voting on May 9. tgam.ca/2pyPRzs

** Great-West Lifeco Inc is making sweeping changes to its Canadian business, cutting staff as it moves to reduce costs in an increasingly competitive industry. tgam.ca/2pyzVNI

** Barrick Gold Corp shares slid 11 percent on Tuesday as investors reacted to the gold miner's first-quarter results, which missed production and earnings estimates and revealed higher operating costs. tgam.ca/2pyPWmX

NATIONAL POST

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is taking a stake in Nord Anglia Education Inc, a company that runs international private schools, with an eye to consolidating the fragmented global market for schools that serve the children of expatriates. bit.ly/2pyDOCp

** Grocer Metro Inc surprised the market again on Tuesday, eking out a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit despite a period of corrosive food price deflation and intense rivalry between Canada's supermarket chains. bit.ly/2pyCf7o (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)

