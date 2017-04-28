FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 28
April 28, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Long-standing rules of criminal justice will be on the table when federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould sits down with her provincial counterparts on Friday to discuss solutions to backlogged courts and serious criminal charges being thrown out over delay. tgam.ca/2poIRT3

** The head of Montreal's police union has thrown Philippe Couillard's government into another Quebec corruption crisis after he alleged political interference blocked criminal charges against a current Liberal caucus member. tgam.ca/2qecPMq

NATIONAL POST

** Crescent Point Energy Corp earned a profit in the first quarter as the light oil producer tries to rebuild confidence in its stock following a sell-off at the end of last year. bit.ly/2qejaHF

** Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has apologized to Canadian, American and Afghan troops that he served with in Afghanistan for claiming that he was the "architect" of Canada's most famous and bloodiest combat operation of that war. bit.ly/2qe871d (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

