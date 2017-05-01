FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - May 1
May 1, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - May 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Purdue Pharma has finally agreed to settle a long-standing class-action lawsuit, which began a decade ago between the maker of OxyContin and lawyers representing as many as 2,000 Canadians who got hooked on the drug after their doctors prescribed it. tgam.ca/2pxmUB9

** The federal government, owner of Ridley Terminals Inc on British Columbia's north coast, has been placed in a difficult position by British Columbia Premier Christy Clark's request to ban thermal coal exports from the province. tgam.ca/2px64lW

** The widening divergence between Internet regulations in Canada and the United States may threaten investment in Canadian innovation, warns Roslyn Layton, one of U.S. President Donald Trump's telecommunications advisers. tgam.ca/2px6HvO

NATIONAL POST

** Defense minister Harjit Sajjan will get a chance Monday to explain to Parliament why he tried to deceive an audience of Indian security experts by claiming that he was "the architect" of Canada's biggest military operation in Afghanistan. bit.ly/2pxf36H (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)

