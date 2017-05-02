May 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** In an effort to pass legislative agenda, Liberal House
leader Bardish Chagger announced that her government will make
more use of time allocation, a practice that limits debate on
specific bills or motions that will force votes and move the
process along. tgam.ca/2qnL1VH
** Pembina Pipeline Corp, known for its oil sands
pipelines and natural gas liquids businesses, is buying Veresen
Inc in a C$9.7 billion deal, the fourth major takeover
in Canada's energy infrastructure sector in just over a year. tgam.ca/2qnMMlO
NATIONAL POST
** Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is being accused of
falsely downplaying his role in Afghanistan in an attempt to
thwart an investigation by the ethics commissioner, just days
after he publicly apologized for falsely embellishing his role.
bit.ly/2qo1nO7
** After Kevin O' Leary's shock withdrawal from the
Conservative Party's leadership election last week and his
endorsement of rival Maxime Bernier, there's a growing consensus
among close observers of the contest that it's Bernier's to lose
- unless several campaigns mount a joint offensive in support of
another specific candidate. bit.ly/2qnToRt
** Alternative mortgage lender Equitable Group Inc
announced that it has lined up C$2 billion in standby credit in
a bid to stem any contagion from troubled competitor Home
Capital Group Inc which continues to experience a
partial run on its funding. bit.ly/2qnUe0v
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)