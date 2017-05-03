FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 3
May 3, 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc delayed the release of financial results on Tuesday as the company recruits new board members in a bid to restore its credibility, stem the bleeding of deposits and find a potential buyer or investor. tgam.ca/2pEQUer

** British Columbia Liberal Leader Christy Clark wants to slap a hefty carbon levy on exports of thermal coal from British Columbian ports, a move that would devastate producers in both the United States and Alberta while sparking a rift over interprovincial trade. tgam.ca/2pEABhI

** Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, under pressure to deliver a new purchasing plan for big-ticket military goods, is preparing to lower expectations for the amount of cash available by blaming the former Conservative government for leaving the Canadian Armed Forces with a budget shortfall. tgam.ca/2pEwvpP

NATIONAL POST

** Negotiators and senior trade officials from 11 Pacific Rim nations gathered in Toronto Tuesday to discuss whether it's possible to salvage the Trans-Pacific Partnership. bit.ly/2pEAVwW

** WestJet Airlines is expanding its international reach with the purchase of at least 10 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co part of a larger strategy that will see the Calgary-based airline look for growth in both ultra-low-cost and longer-haul segments. bit.ly/2pExiam

