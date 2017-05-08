PRESS DIGEST-Canada - May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia Liberal Christy Clark, on the eve of a provincial election that will determine whether she remains Premier, is seizing on U.S. criticism of her retaliatory trade threats to pressure for a softwood deal as a validation of her tactics. tgam.ca/2pmcjrc

NATIONAL POST

** The chairman of the board of the Registered Deposit Brokers Association is guiding clients away from putting money in Home Capital Group Inc's Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) until the embattled mortgage lender's problems "sort themselves out." bit.ly/2pmk0h9

** Justin Trudeau's Liberals have only passed 17 government bills since coming into office — a weak legislative showing compared to previous majority governments, including Stephen Harper's. bit.ly/2pmx5qE