PRESS DIGEST-Canada - May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark, with a precarious hold on government pending a final count of ballots, is now searching for areas where her Liberals and the British Columbia Green Party can work together. tgam.ca/2qWUUKF

** Andy Ellis, a top Canadian Security Intelligence Service official until last year, argues that the Canadian government's no-ransoms-for-hostages stand is an outdated and even hypocritical posture that needs to be reconsidered for the sake of citizens held abroad. tgam.ca/2qWX9NR

** An internal federal report, commissioned by Infrastructure Canada, warns of a wide range of potential problems with the proposed Canada Infrastructure Bank, including that it could duplicate the work of provinces, slow down projects with new layers of bureaucracy and expose Ottawa to "public relations disasters and embarrassment". tgam.ca/2qWUeVz

NATIONAL POST

** Embattled mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. will face tough questions on Thursday when it reports its first-quarter earnings, as its subsidiary's demand deposits continue to fall and shareholders increased their holdings. bit.ly/2qWZgBm

** Moody's Investors Service downgraded the credit ratings of the Big Six banks late Wednesday reflecting "expectation of a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for the remainder of 2017 and beyond". bit.ly/2qWUp30

** The National Energy Board may consider the upstream and downstream emissions associated with the construction of TransCanada Corp's massive Energy East pipeline project. bit.ly/2qWZyIu (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)