PRESS DIGEST-Canada - May 12

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin is relinquishing his management role and taking a major pay cut after an unprecedented revolt by taxpayers and investors against what the company's biggest outside shareholder called a "lapse of governance" at the beleaguered Canadian plane maker. tgam.ca/2pFc8HC

** Metrolinx has struck a deal with another manufacturer to provide dozens of vehicles for key Toronto-area transit projects, a sign of how much confidence the agency has lost in problem-plagued Bombardier. tgam.ca/2q9XGuz

** Magna International Inc has developed several technologies that can be used in electric and autonomous vehicles, and whose value could exceed the value of parts the company has on many vehicles now on the road, executives told shareholders at Magna's annual meeting on Thursday. tgam.ca/2r7mrFD

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's largest capital markets regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, is determined to go-it-alone in introducing a best-interest standard to govern the relationship between investment advisers and the clients. bit.ly/2prGWjG

** Enbridge Inc announced plans Thursday for a C$1 billion ($729.4 million) expansion of its British Columbia natural gas pipeline system, as a result of booming domestic natural gas production. bit.ly/2pEYQed

** Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose warned the Liberal Infrastructure Bank plan for giving "billions of dollars to billionaire bankers." bit.ly/2qxYbjF