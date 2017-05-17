FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 17
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 17

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Hybrid and electric vehicles should generate billions of dollars in revenue for Linamar Corp, chief executive officer Linda Hasenfratz says. (tgam.ca/2pTxUrU)

** Despite widespread attention paid to the opioid crisis, the number of prescriptions filled for the powerful painkillers and the number of people taking them have continued to rise in Ontario, a new report says. (tgam.ca/2pVZwfm)

** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark is leaving the door open to electoral reform – one of the Green Party's "deal breakers" to secure its support in a potential minority legislature. (tgam.ca/2pVxFf6)

National Post

** Postmedia Network Canada Corp, Canada's largest newspaper company, has appointed Janet Ecker, a former Ontario finance minister and advocate for Toronto's financial services industry, to its board of directors. (bit.ly/2pTqEMU)

** Pieridae Energy is looking for more deals after going public through a reverse takeover of Quebec City's Petrolia Inc . (bit.ly/2rpLiV8)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.