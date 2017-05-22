May 22 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Bank of Canada looks all but certain to stick with
its cautious tune when it issues its latest interest-rate
decision this week, as growing economic optimism should take a
back seat to tepid inflation and worries on the housing and
trade fronts. tgam.ca/2qNHuho
** Canadian Advantage Petroleum Corp, a entity backed by
Chinese investors, is quietly studying a proposal to bring crude
on trains to the Vancouver area and then pump it into tankers -
if it can secure authorization from a local First Nation. tgam.ca/2rJPu20
** Vancouver billionaire Jim Pattison has boosted his bet on
a shipping terminal that has been rocked by the threat of an
export ban on thermal coal. Pattison has acquired another
724,600 of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp's shares
over the course of four business days from May 4- May 9
provincial election date, according to regulatory filings. tgam.ca/2q26zYD
NATIONAL POST
** Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said on Friday that the
province is moving ahead with preliminary design work for a
high-speed rail corridor connecting Toronto and Windsor, as well
as investing C$15 million ($11 million) for an environmental
assessment. bit.ly/2rK5XUa
** The Canadian federal government's suggestion it may trash
plans to buy "interim" fighter jets from aerospace giant Boeing
Co may open up a window for F-35 producer Lockheed Martin
Corp to swoop into. bit.ly/2qGpc1y
($1 = 1.3516 Canadian dollars)
