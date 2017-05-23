PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Elections BC is investigating after an NDP candidate in Richmond complained he was the victim of unfair and inaccurate attack ads. (tgam.ca/2rOomz9)

** Roughly a third of the 179,000 absentee ballots cast in British Columbia's May 9 election have been counted and the race to govern the province has not changed, though the incumbent Liberals' share of the overall popular vote fell slightly to almost a dead heat with their rival New Democrats. (tgam.ca/2qK7VpO)

** Canada's prison agency is close to establishing new rules that would prohibit the placement of vulnerable people in solitary confinement and increase the time segregated inmates can spend out of cells. (tgam.ca/2rLDSfZ)

NATIONAL POST

** The average mortgage debt in the country rose 11 percent during the past year to more than C$200,000 ($148,610) even as 52 percent of Canadians say they lack the financial flexibility to quickly adjust to a change in costs, according to a new survey. (bit.ly/2rOpVNo)