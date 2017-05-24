FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian asset managers are fretting over if – and how – they should respond when a sweeping set of European financial reforms comes into effect in 2018. (tgam.ca/2qV0exm)

** As it looks to produce more video content and to expand internationally, Toronto-based Blue Ant Media has acquired Sydney, Australia-based media company The Racat Group. (tgam.ca/2qb2p0O)

** Fentanyl-related deaths in Alberta have increased more than 60 percent this year compared with the same period last year, prompting public-health experts to call for a stronger response from the province. (tgam.ca/2qbn05f)

NATIONAL POST

** The former head of Canada's spy agency says the federal government should "move with caution" in scaling back new powers given to CSIS by the former Conservative government, in the wake of Monday's deadly terror attack in Manchester, England. (bit.ly/2qhfm4c)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

