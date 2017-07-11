BRIEF-Fitch affirms Republic of Congo at 'CCC'
* fitch says has affirmed Republic of Congo's long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'
July 11 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Wildfires in British Columbia have forced Canadian lumber mills to shut and were edging closer to a Kinder Morgan Inc oil pipeline as hot, dry weather sparked blazes across swathes of western Canada and the U.S. tgam.ca/2u3t291
** Cogeco Communications Inc is making a bigger bet on its U.S. strategy, looking for subscriber growth in mid-sized markets with a $1.4-billion (U.S.) deal to acquire the remainder of the MetroCast brand of cable assets it does not already own. tgam.ca/2v7mFP4
** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has struck a deal to buy Geneva Advisors for up to $200 million, taking another step toward building a renewed presence in the United States. tgam.ca/2sZBRRD
NATIONAL POST
** Lawyers for the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan will ask a Canadian court to freeze the $10.5-million settlement the federal government has paid to Omar Khadr. bit.ly/2u26lBW
** While some Canadians wait months to undergo medically necessary surgeries, public hospitals across the country are routinely providing operating-room space for cosmetic, privately paid operations, a National Post survey reveals. bit.ly/2v6RLpF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
* Silver Bull announces closing of initial tranche of private placement for CDN$1,459,200, including CDN$200,000 from Sprott Managed Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: