PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 22

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* New federal electoral maps have been finalized in Quebec, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, setting the stage for the 2015 election races in each province. Quebec’s commission complained that onerous demands from MPs for riding name changes undermined the commission’s authority, while the redrawn map in Saskatchewan could lead to more competitive races in the province’s cities, despite complaints by Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.()

BUSINESS SECTION

* The discount mortgages that stoked the Canadian housing boom are disappearing, increasing the likelihood of a correction in home values. On Thursday, Royal Bank of Canada will hike its five-year fixed-rate mortgage to 3.89 per cent, one day after the Bank of Montreal raised its rate to 3.79 per cent. The other major lenders are all moving in the same direction. ()

* The Ontario government wants assurances that the province will benefit economically from TransCanada Corp’s pipeline project to ship crude from Alberta to refineries and export terminals in eastern Canada. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A multi-million dollar public inquiry examining whether privileged Albertans received preferential access to the health-care system acknowledged isolated cases of queue jumping on Wednesday - including the infamous incident in which Calgary Flames hockey players received vaccinations for the H1N1 virus ahead of other citizens. It also concluded that allegations of political influence in queue-jumping cases were unfounded. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada’s battle with the European Union over a proposal to label oil sands crude dirty is set to intensify as the Alberta-based industry eyes exports from the country’s East Coast. Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver has played down the likelihood of a formal complaint to the World Trade Organization against the bloc’s so-called fuel quality directive, which gives oil sands-derived fuel a greenhouse gas intensity value that is 22 percent higher than conventional crudes. ()