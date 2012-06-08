UPDATE 1-PRESS DIGEST - China - June 8

(Adds People’s Daily, China Daily and Financial News)

June 8 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points would be beneficial in boosting investment and domestic consumption, but further cuts would be limited.

- The Yangtze River, the country’s longest river, may be flooded this summer as frequent rains have led water level 3 meters higher than the average of the past five years.

CHINA DAILY

- China will adjust trade tariffs and provide fiscal support to boost imports to further promote balanced trade, Hui Liangyu, vice premier, made the remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation China CEO Forum in Beijing. He did not provide details about how and when the tariffs would be changed.

- Sichuan provincial government has denied that a riot at a Foxconn factory in Chengdu on Monday night was due to worker dissatisfaction with wages and company management. The dispute was triggered by a conflict between seven Foxconn workers and a restaurant owner. Foxconn Chengdu factory supplies parts for Apple’s iPhone and iPad.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- China needs to develop a strong wealth management industry, which is necessary for improving the country’s financial structure and a healthy development of capital market, said Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

- China Eximbank, one of the country’s policy banks, will increase supports to member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The bank has offered loans totalling $13.6 billion by end-2011 to countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The Shanghai stock exchange has approved applications from seven small- and medium-sized firms (SMEs) to issue private bonds, Xia Jianting, the assistant to the exchange’s president said. The Shenzhen stock exchange has also approved applications from nine SMEs to issue bonds.

SECURITIES TIMES

- A growing number of Chinese securities brokerages sought regulatory nod to participate in interest swap trading. Sixteen securities firms have already received the go-ahead for the business.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....