UPDATE 1-PRESS DIGEST - China - June 8

June 8
Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
PEOPLE‘S DAILY
- China’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points would be beneficial in boosting investment and domestic consumption, but further cuts would be limited.
- The Yangtze River, the country’s longest river, may be flooded this summer as frequent rains have led water level 3 meters higher than the average of the past five years.
- China will adjust trade tariffs and provide fiscal support to boost imports to further promote balanced trade, Hui Liangyu, vice premier, made the remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation China CEO Forum in Beijing. He did not provide details about how and when the tariffs would be changed.
- Sichuan provincial government has denied that a riot at a Foxconn factory in Chengdu on Monday night was due to worker dissatisfaction with wages and company management. The dispute was triggered by a conflict between seven Foxconn workers and a restaurant owner. Foxconn Chengdu factory supplies parts for Apple’s iPhone and iPad.
- China needs to develop a strong wealth management industry, which is necessary for improving the country’s financial structure and a healthy development of capital market, said Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
- China Eximbank, one of the country’s policy banks, will increase supports to member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The bank has offered loans totalling $13.6 billion by end-2011 to countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.
- The Shanghai stock exchange has approved applications from seven small- and medium-sized firms (SMEs) to issue private bonds, Xia Jianting, the assistant to the exchange’s president said. The Shenzhen stock exchange has also approved applications from nine SMEs to issue bonds.
- A growing number of Chinese securities brokerages sought regulatory nod to participate in interest swap trading. Sixteen securities firms have already received the go-ahead for the business.
