PRESS DIGEST - China - June 14
June 14, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - June 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- Bank of China , the country’s biggest foreign exchange lender, and Bank of Communications, China’s fifth-largest bank, have got Taiwanese regulatory approvals to open branches in Taipei.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- China will relax bank lending to local government financing vehicles and the property sector, said an unnamed official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission, the industry watchdog.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s key power generators had coal inventories of 93 million as of June 10, representing a record high which is enough for 28 days use.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
