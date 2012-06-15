PRESS DIGEST - China - June 15

June 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China recommended that water filtration plants which cannot consistently reach required standards are to upgrade their facilities, which may cost around 410 billion yuan ($64.36 billion).

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Three officials in northwest China’s Shaanxi province have been suspended over allegations that they forced a seven-month pregnant woman to abort. Authorities said this was illegal as women are banned from abortions after they are past six months in pregnancy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- China will subsidise qualified bonding companies which give credit assurance to medium and small firms, according to a revised regulation released by the Ministry of Finance.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- China’s foreign direct investment was likely to have been weak in May owing to the downward pressures on economic growth and intensifying European debt crisis, said Huo Jianguo, director of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce.

- China will further open its services and trade sectors, facilitating market access for industries including transportation, construction and travel, said Lu Jijian, deputy director-general of the Ministry of Commerce’s department of trade in services and commercial services.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China will help solve the European debt crisis through various channels together with the international community and supports the euro and EU integration, said Vice-Premier Li Keqiang.

