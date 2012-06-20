PRESS DIGEST - China - June 20

SHANGHAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Prices of agricultural produce on the Ministry of Commerce primary watchlist posted a weekly fall of 0.1 percent in the week ended June 17.

-- During the 12th Five-Year Plan period, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development will focus on promoting development of green buildings and encouraging developers to build green residential areas.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Chinese regulators are planning to introduce simulated trading in stock option to retail investors soon, said a source. The first contract will be for exchange traded funds (ETF) and banking shares.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Prices have rebounded at a number of housing projects in Shanghai’s outlying areas as developers are more confident and buyer sentiment has improved.

