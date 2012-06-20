FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - June 20
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
June 20, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - June 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Prices of agricultural produce on the Ministry of Commerce primary watchlist posted a weekly fall of 0.1 percent in the week ended June 17.

-- During the 12th Five-Year Plan period, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development will focus on promoting development of green buildings and encouraging developers to build green residential areas.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Chinese regulators are planning to introduce simulated trading in stock option to retail investors soon, said a source. The first contract will be for exchange traded funds (ETF) and banking shares.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Prices have rebounded at a number of housing projects in Shanghai’s outlying areas as developers are more confident and buyer sentiment has improved.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.