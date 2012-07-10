PRESS DIGEST - China - July 10

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- China, the world’s No. 2 oil consumer, will cut prices of gasoline and diesel for the third time this year, said Zhou Wangjun, vice director of pricing department of the National Development & Reform Commission.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Bank of Communications , China’s No. 5 lender, injected 200 million yuan ($31 million) into its Frankfurt branch, becoming the first Chinese bank to increase registered capital overseas in yuan currency.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Poly Real Estate Group, one of China’s top property developers, spent 3 billion yuan to buy up land in the first half of the year, it announced in its half year report.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development is leaning towards “toughening current property tightening policies” in the second half of the year, the paper said citing sources. This followed premier Wen Jiabao’s recent comments that Beijing must maintain current measures for cooling housing prices.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- The city of Shanghai will soon release details on new investment rules that will make it more attractive for multinational companies to set up their headquarters there, Vice Mayor Ai Baojun said on Monday.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China invested 507 billion yuan ($79.6 billion) in affordable homes in the first half, completing 2.6 million units and starting the construction of another 4.7 million, data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development showed.

-- China tightened airport security checks in Xinjiang, the newspaper said, after a failed attempt by six people to hijack a plane in the western region late last month.

-- China’s state developers, which usually enjoy lower funding costs than their private rivals, must not lead the market in pushing up land prices again, the newspaper said in a commentary.

-- China's state developers, which usually enjoy lower funding costs than their private rivals, must not lead the market in pushing up land prices again, the newspaper said in a commentary.