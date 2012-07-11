PRESS DIGEST - China - July 11

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s foreign investment is expected to show a gradual rise this year as a series of policy measures the Chinese government put in place start playing a role, said Wang Chao, Vice Minister of Commerce of China.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Sales in the “big four” real estate companies achieved over 40 percent of their full-year sales target in the first half of this year, with Poly Real Estate Co hitting a record high in half-year sales, rising 28.4 percent.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- The underground lending rate in Wenzhou, known for its private entrepreneurship and facing severe business failures recently, stood at 1.3 percent a month, or 15.6 percent a year, much higher than benchmark one-year lending rate of 6 percent.

- Legal disputes arising from rampant underground lending activities surged amid economic slowdown, rising 27 percent in the first half from a year earlier in eastern Zhejiang province to 58,037 cases, involving total 28.4 billion yuan ($4.5 billion)lending.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The number of Chinese firms, including those from Hong Kong, on the Fortune Top 500 list rose to 73 this year from 61 in 2011.

- The slowdown in China’s external demand will last for a long while, which will not be fully countered through efforts to boost domestic consumption, said Liu Yuanchun, an economics professor at the Renmin University in Beijing.

($1 = 6.3659 Chinese yuan)