PRESS DIGEST - China - August 27

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- A total of 1,861 among China’s 2,000-plus listed firms have so far released their earnings results for the first half of this year, reporting a combined 612.7 billion yuan ($96 billion) in their net profit attributable to shareholders, up 0.37 percent from a year earlier.

-- Bank of Communications Co Ltd raised 56.6 billion yuan in a share private placement, with its three biggest shareholders, the Ministry of Finance, HSBC Holdings PLC and China’s national welfare fund, buying a combined 40.8 billion yuan of new shares.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Wuhan Iron and Steel Co Ltd said its net profit dived to 134.98 million yuan in the first half of this year, down 89 percent from the same period of 2011.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- An increasing number of companies in Wenzhou, a key manufacturing and export region, have gone out of business amid difficulties that are even “more serious” than the 2008 financial crisis, said Zhou Dewen, chairman of the Wenzhou SME Development Association.

-- Two traffic accidents claimed the lives of 47 people on Sunday, renewing concerns over the safety of overnight buses and vans carrying children.

-- More than 1.0 million people in Beijing competed for fewer than 20,000 registration certificates qualifying them to buy cars through a lottery system on Sunday.

That means one in every 53 applicants will get the registration, 80 percent less than in January last year, when Beijing introduced the lottery system to cap new car ownership at 240,000 a year.

-- Sansha, a new prefecture-level city in the South China Sea, launched its first infrastructure projects, including sewage disposal and waste collection facilities, on Saturday.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- An editorial calls for further improving macro controls when the economy is facing downward pressure. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3545 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)