PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 10
October 10, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The first round of fundraising will soon close for China’s first buyout fund, run by a unit of CITIC Securities Co, after raising 3 billion yuan ($477.1 million) initially. The fund will focus on sectors including finance, agriculture, manufacturing, energy and media.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The Singapore branch of Bank of China has obtained full banking licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

-- Chinese dairy maker Beingmate has signed a global strategic cooperation agreement with Irish food company Kerry Group.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2878 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
