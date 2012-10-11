FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 11
October 11, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--China’s Central Huijin Investment said it has raised holdings in China’s “big four” banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , in the secondary market. It also said on Wednesday it would continue to buy shares in the market.

--China’s five biggest state-owned banks likely lent 200 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in new loans in September, banking sources said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

--China’s Premier Wen Jiabao said in a State Council executive meeting that China would give priority to the development of domestic public transport.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2833 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
