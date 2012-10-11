PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 11

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--China’s Central Huijin Investment said it has raised holdings in China’s “big four” banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , in the secondary market. It also said on Wednesday it would continue to buy shares in the market.

--China’s five biggest state-owned banks likely lent 200 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in new loans in September, banking sources said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

--China’s Premier Wen Jiabao said in a State Council executive meeting that China would give priority to the development of domestic public transport.

