PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 15

SHANGHAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- China’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on government bonds is expected to be launched soon after Guotai Asset Management Co Ltd submits an application for the launch to regulators.
-- Liquor producer Wuliangye forecast its net profit would likely have jumped 62 percent in the first three quarters of this year from a year earlier. Chinese companies will report their earnings for the first three quarters of this year by the end of October.
-- A plan to decide natural gas prices by market may be expanded to the southwestern city of Chongqing from the provinces of Guangdong and Guangxi.
-- Top Chinese foreign exchange lender, Bank of China , lowered interest rates for some types of foreign currency deposits this month as weakening expectations of yuan appreciation this year have pushed residents to save more foreign exchange.
-- ZTE Corp said it would cut salaries of its management as the company made a heavy loss in the first three quarters of this year.
($1 = 6.2770 Chinese yuan)