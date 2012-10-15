PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 15

SHANGHAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on government bonds is expected to be launched soon after Guotai Asset Management Co Ltd submits an application for the launch to regulators.

-- Liquor producer Wuliangye forecast its net profit would likely have jumped 62 percent in the first three quarters of this year from a year earlier. Chinese companies will report their earnings for the first three quarters of this year by the end of October.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- A plan to decide natural gas prices by market may be expanded to the southwestern city of Chongqing from the provinces of Guangdong and Guangxi.

-- Top Chinese foreign exchange lender, Bank of China , lowered interest rates for some types of foreign currency deposits this month as weakening expectations of yuan appreciation this year have pushed residents to save more foreign exchange.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- ZTE Corp said it would cut salaries of its management as the company made a heavy loss in the first three quarters of this year.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2770 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)