PRESS DIGEST- China - Oct 18

SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has approved preparatory work in PetroChina Co Ltd’s gasification pipeline project.

--The total turnover in 19 listed securities houses for the first nine months of the year hit 38.4 billion yuan ($6.14 billion) while their combined net profit was 13.2 billion yuan.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

--Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd said it has already achieved its whole-year revenue target of 80 billion yuan ($12.79 billion).

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

--Apple Inc is expected to open a new store in downtown Beijing on Saturday, which will reportedly be the company’s largest store in Asia.

--Zijin Mining Group, China’s largest gold miner, will pay 185 million yuan in compensation to families in Guangdong province, South China, who were affected by a deadly flood in 2010 caused by its overflowing tailing pond.

SHANGHAI DAILY

--Shanghai will establish China’s strictest water resource management system by 2014 to help clean up the city’s waterways and reduce wasteful use.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....