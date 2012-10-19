PRESS DIGEST- China - Oct 19

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--China Communications Construction Co Ltd said its shareholder, China Communications Construction Group, has increased its holding in the company by 10 million shares on Oct. 18.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

--Over 66 percent of valid stock market trading accounts did not conduct trades this year due to the weak A-share market.

--Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd said it will invest 3.7 billion yuan ($591.97 million) to reform its technology and expand product line. It also plans to buy back shares between February 2012 and February 2015.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Apple Inc will open its Beijing store, the sixth and biggest in China, on Saturday. A store in Shenzhen will open soon, an Apple spokeswoman said.

-- French sports brand Decathlon is aiming to triple its China stores to 150 by 2015 to make China its third-largest global market, said a company executive.

