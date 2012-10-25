FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 25
October 25, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Regulators are expected to cut China’s retail oil prices next month due to weakness in global crude prices.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China’s Chongqing Iron & Steel Co Ltd said it plans to raise as much as 2 billion yuan through private placements.

-- China Great Wall Asset Management Corp, currently processing bad loans held by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), is going to restructure its shareholding structure.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- An opinion column objected to accusations in Japanese media that China is “sabre-rattling” by sending naval vessels near the disputed Diaoyu Islands (called the Senkaku Islands in Japanese) and rejected Japanese calls for more transparency as hypocritical. “Japan itself has never informed China of its frequent military drills near Chinese waters.”

CHINA DAILY

-- The State Council, China’s Cabinet, has decided to establish an overall income distribution plan by the end of this year. Uneven income distribution and excessive wealth gaps among groups have become a severe problem in China.

