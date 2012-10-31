PRESS DIGEST-China-Oct 31

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- A total of 2,493 Chinese listed companies posted a 2 percent fall in January-September net profit, with top shipping group China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , biggest aluminum producer Aluminum Corp of China Ltd , and Angang Steel Co Ltd ranking the first three in making losses during the period.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The cumulative first nine months net profit of 19 listed brokerages fell 6.6 percent year-on-year, due to a soft initial public offering market.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- Gap Inc will increase its stores in China to a total of 46 by January 2013, aiming to gain increasing market share in the world’s second-largest economy.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co will invest $120 million in research and development in China over the next five years and expects China’s annual sales to exceed that of the United States in five to ten years.

-- Chinese businesses’ views on various economic issues became more pessimistic in the third quarter, according to a survey of 100 businesses based in mainland China done by accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP.

