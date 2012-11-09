PRESS DIGEST-China-Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Second-hand residential property prices in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou were rising consecutively in the past seven months, with Shanghai and Guangzhou’s price rising over 1 percent.

-- Net profit in 19 listed Chinese securities houses was at 686 million yuan ($109.88 million) in October, down about 40 percent from a month earlier.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China’s venture capital and private equity sector is seeing a sharp decline this year after expanding rapidly over the past few years. In October only 19 investment deals were done worth $472 million, the lowest level so far this year, according to data from Zero2IPO Research Centre.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

Jia Qinglin, chairman of the national committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) said the party must work to engage in deliberative democracy to improve the socialist system and to promote the construction of socialist democratic politics.

