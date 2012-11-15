PRESS DIGEST-China-Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Deposits in Shanghai’s financial institutions declined by 66 billion yuan in October, said People’s Bank of China, Shanghai Head Office.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Qianhai, a city close to Shenzhen in southern China, is expected to release detailed regulations governing a special economic zone testing full account convertibility for the yuan as soon by the end of the month.

21th CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- China’s Ministry of Railways plans to invest 530 billion yuan ($85.14 billion) in national railway foundation facilities in 2013, slightly higher than 516 billion yuan of this year, sources said.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China criticized the United States on Wednesday for a report issued by a Congressional advisory panel that called for the U.S. to defend itself from Chinese cyber-espionage and further investigate investments by Chinese state-owned companies in the United States. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hong Lei said the commission was “indulging in a Cold War mentality.”

-- Residents of the central China city of Wuhan are unhappy that the city has sold naming rights to seven of its subway stations to commercial enterprises. One stop on the famous Jianghan Road is to be named after a snack brand company.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China’s steel enterprises have made profit from October and if the situation continues, the industry has potential to reverse losses this year, said Wang Xiaoqi, vice chairman of China Iron and Steel Association China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- The number of domestic violence cases against women dropped significantly between 2009 and 2011, the Shanghai Women’s Federation reported, attributing the decline to the establishment of government-backed domestic violence assistance centres. In China, up to 30 percent of women in 270 million families have suffered domestic violence, according to a survey done by the All-China Women’s Federation.

