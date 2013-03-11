FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - March 11
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 1:16 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - March 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Yang Maijun, Chairman of the Shanghai Futures Exchange, proposed to lay out legislation in the futures market to regulate and further develop the sector.

-- Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents living on the mainland will be allowed to open yuan-denominated A-share accounts in China from April 1, said Guo Shuqing, Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commision.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- Song Liping, the general manager of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, said they would firmly promote reform and strengthen regulations on initial public offerings.

CHINA DAILY

-- The overhaul of the central government, which will see the railway and health ministries demoted, will cut red tape and increase efficiency.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- Chinese government will continue to support railway construction and accelerate financing and pricing reforms, although the Railway Ministry will be coordinated under the broader Ministry of Transport.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.