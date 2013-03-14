FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - March 14
March 14, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - March 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The Shanghai Pudong Development Bank reported a net profit of 34.2 billion yuan ($6 billion) in 2012, an increase of 25 percent from a year ago.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China’s Ministry of Railways said railway fixed asset investment for the first two months of the year came to 37.6 billion yuan ($6 billion), up 26 percent and railway infrastructure investment came to 25.1 billion yuan, up 21 percent.

-- The China unit of Hang Seng Bank, which is 60 percent owned by HSBC Group, will get 2 billion yuan ($322 million) of capital from its parent to play an active role in investing in Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor, Qianhai business zone, and cross-border RMB business, said Guan Yanping, the vice president and head of the bank’s China unit.

CHINA DAILY

-- Shanghai may consider expanding credit to small-medium enterprises by way of a certified financial broker scheme, the paper reported, quoting experts from the municipal government. The scheme suggested by a government research team will allow financial brokers to gain certification to provide their services and allow the government to regulate the industry.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- Communist party officials should avoid fraternizing closely with business contacts and form an alliance of interest lest the officials lose their independence and self-discipline.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
