PRESS DIGEST - China - March 21
March 21, 2013 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - March 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China Telecom Corp Chairman Wang Xiaochu said the company is in no rush to increase investments to upgrade to the fourth-generation network (4G), but will do so once 4G licenses are awarded. Wang said if 4G networks are required to run China’s homegrown technology standard, the company will not rule out renting network space from China Mobile.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China Vanke will not follow the trend of raising house prices considering the harm soaring prices would do to the real estate industry as well as the domestic economy, Vanke president Wang Shi said.

CHINA DAILY

-- Government departments in China are buying more locally made cars in response to Beijing’s call for frugality, carmarkers said. China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published last year a catalogue of 400 cars available for official use, most of them made by local companies or by joint ventures with foreign firms.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
