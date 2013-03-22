FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - March 22
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - March 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- China will bar brokerages from marketing wealth management products that sell to more than 200 individual investors, starting June 1.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China has approved setting up of the National Radio and Television Network Company, in a move that will accelerate the integration of TV and Internet.

CHINA DAILY

-- More than 20,000 college students in Wuhan have taken high-interest loans to buy fancy electronic products, mostly Apple devices, according to an official of Home Credit China.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Around 50,000 people die of tuberculosis every year in China, with about 1 million new cases reported annually, according to a health official.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
