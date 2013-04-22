PRESS DIGEST - China - April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd said it had signed contracts worth of more than 1 trillion yuan in 2012, up 12 percent from a year earlier. It targets to obtain similar contract value in 2013.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Xiao Jincheng, an official with land research unit of the National Development & Reform Commission, the country’s economic watchdog, said the Sichuan earthquake was not likely to have any big impact on the province’s economic development in the long term.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s top three telecom operators -- China Mobile Ltd , China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom -- and internet companies said on Sunday they were making every effort to guarantee communication service in the earthquake-hit Sichuan province.

- China’s stock market is not likely to slump on Monday after the earthquake, though it will be slightly affected by geographical and psychological considerations, said economists.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s cabinet, the State Council, has issued a notice urging to strengthen rescue work and arrangement with higher order in the quake-stricken Sichuan province after the country’s worst earthquake in three years killed at least 186 people over weekend.

