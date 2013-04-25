FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - April 25
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 1:45 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - China - April 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s AVIC Capital said it will raise not more than 5 billion yuan ($809 million) through a private placement of shares. The funds raised will be invested in its subsidiaries.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China has allocated 302.98 million yuan of special funds to support monitoring of bird flu, according to the official website of the Ministry of Finance.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The urbanization rate will reach 70 percent in 2030, according to a report released by China Construction Investment Capital Research Institute and Social Science Academic Press(China). Urbanization has played an important role in economic growth, the report said.

CHINA DAILY

- China and Canada will sign an agreement to share assets that Chinese fugitives illegally transfer to Canada, Canadian Ambassador Guy Saint-Jacques told the paper in an interview. The negotiations are at an advanced stage and an agreement will be reached over the next few months.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday urged China’s State Council, or the cabinet, to make more efforts to minimize casualties and resettle residents affected by the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that jolted the southwestern Sichuan Province.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.