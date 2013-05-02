FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - May 2
May 2, 2013

PRESS DIGEST - China - May 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- An overseas unit of Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd has agreed to buy 127 million yuan ($20.60 million) worth of bonds issued by NKWE Platinum Ltd that can be converted into 200 million shares of the South African mining company.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The overall net profit of listed companies in China grew around 10 percent to 551.4 billion yuan in the first quarter, compared with a decline of 0.4 percent in the same period last year.

- The National Energy Administration is working on developing a power grid and is also taking measures to solve the problems in the wind power and photovoltaic industries.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
