PRESS DIGEST - China - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett told China’s state broadcaster in an interview that he would not sell his stake in Chinese car firm BYD Company and that he would not purchase gold.
-- The daily volatility of yuan exchange rate is expanding constantly in May, repeatedly reaching the 1 percent daily fluctuation limit. There is a high possibility that the daily fluctuation limit of yuan against the U.S. dollar will be broadened from 1 to 2 percent, said some experts.
PEOPLE‘S DAILY
-- Cooperation between China and European countries has been increasing and has surpassed the pure business relations. The two sides need to further strengthen two-way investment and develop cooperation in urbanisation, new energy, advanced technology and cultural industry.
