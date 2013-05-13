PRESS DIGEST - China - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett told China’s state broadcaster in an interview that he would not sell his stake in Chinese car firm BYD Company and that he would not purchase gold.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The daily volatility of yuan exchange rate is expanding constantly in May, repeatedly reaching the 1 percent daily fluctuation limit. There is a high possibility that the daily fluctuation limit of yuan against the U.S. dollar will be broadened from 1 to 2 percent, said some experts.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- Cooperation between China and European countries has been increasing and has surpassed the pure business relations. The two sides need to further strengthen two-way investment and develop cooperation in urbanisation, new energy, advanced technology and cultural industry.

