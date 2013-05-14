FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2013

PRESS DIGEST - China - May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The government will resolutely carry out plans to curb industrial overcapacity and clamp down on blind expansion in related sectors, Premier Li Keqiang told a national economic teleconference on Monday.

-- When China resumes stock initial public offerings (IPO), which were suspended late last year, it should usher in steps to raise the standards of listed firms so as to avoid repeating the need for administrative measures to manage the market, the paper said in a commentary.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Shanghai is likely to apply to the central government as early as later this month to set up a free trade zone.

-- China State Construction Engineering Corp, a leading Chinese construction firm, said it would resume house building operations in Libya within a month. Chinese companies withdrew from Libya in March 2011 during Libya’s civil war.

CHINA DAILY

-- Beijing’s city government is cracking down on illegal streetside barbecues in an effort to cut down on air and noise pollution, Dang Xuefeng, spokesman for the capital’s bureau of city administration and law enforcement.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Some Shanghai universities are offering cash incentives to graduating students who are originally from outside Shanghai to return to their hometowns to work amid a tough job market in Shanghai. Universities are seeking to pump up the proportion of graduates finding jobs.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China and Africa should work together closely to revive their economies, President Xi Jinping said during a meeting in Beijing on Monday with his Mozambique counterpart, Armando Emilio Guebuza. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

