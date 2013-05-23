FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - May 23
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - May 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Combined profits at China’s state-owned enterprises rose 5.3 percent to 689 billion yuan ($112.38 billion) in the first four months of 2013 from a year earlier, the finance ministry said in a statement.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China’s President Xi Jinping will meet U.S. President Barack Obama in early June, a widely-watched meeting which researchers expect will focus on strengthening ties between the world’s top two economies.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Chinese consumer spending intentions rebounded to their highest level since the third quarter of 2010, according to a report from information services firm Nielsen.

CHINA DAILY

-- Corporate business travel in China is expected to increase 15.1 percent in 2013, according to a study by AirPlus International. China is now considered the fastest-growing market for the sector.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Foreign direct investment in Shanghai rose to $1.6 billion in April, up 14.9 from a year earlier, driven by strong investment in the city’s manufacturing sector.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.