PRESS DIGEST - China - May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Guangxi Guiguan Electric Power Co Ltd will buy 85 percent stake in LongTan Hydropower Development Co Ltd by offering around 15.15 billion yuan ($2.47 billion) of shares to LongTan’s parent companies.

CHINA DAILY

-- Premier Li Keqiang’s visit to Pakistan highlights the friendship between the two countries, said an editorial.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- The reconstruction of Lushan area in Sichuan province, which was hit by a major earthquake on April 20, will be completed in 3 years, according to the Sichuan Development and Reform Commission.

