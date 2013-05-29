FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - May 29
May 29, 2013 / 1:41 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - China - May 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--The National Reform and Development Commission (NDRC) is considering policies to support the development of e-commerce in the area of trusted trading, mobile payment, trade flows and logistics, said Gu Dawei, the vice minister of the High-Technology Department of NDRC.

--The expansion of China’s property tax pilot programme will focus on taxing new construction and extra space in units where the area per resident is above average, insiders told the newspaper.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

--The first seven companies listed on China’s national over-the-counter market on Tuesday.

21 CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

--Initial public offerings in China may resume in the middle of August, some insiders told the newspaper.

SHANGHAI DAILY

--China aims to introduce after-hours trading in Shanghai’s futures market within two months and reintroduce government bond futures within the year, an official said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

