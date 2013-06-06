FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - June 6
June 6, 2013

PRESS DIGEST - China - June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BEIJING TIMES

-- State Administration of Taxation and Ministry of Finance are considering levying taxes on e-businesses, said Yao Jian, the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- Ministry of Commerce released a draft regulation of financing leasing enterprises, which covers both domestic and foreign enterprises.

21 CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- Refinancing policies for Growth Enterprises Market is estimated to be released as early as the coming month, some insiders told the newspaper.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- China’s four biggest banks lent 208 billion yuan ($34 billion) of new loans last month, the lowest level so far this year, Shenyin & Wanguo Securities said in a report on Wednesday.

-- China’s entertainment and media market will grow 12 percent annually over the next five years to $203 billion in 2017, with internet advertising likely to rise the most, an industry report said yesterday.

