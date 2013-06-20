FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - June 20
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - June 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Securities Regulatory Commission will introduce new policies to simplify administrative approvals for mergers and acquisitions, unnamed sources said.

- Despite signs of economic slowdown, policymakers should focus on long-term structural reforms rather than short-term stimulus measures, a front-page comment piece said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Singapore government-owned developer CapitaLand China has paid 1.9 billion yuan for a 70 percent stake in Shanghai Guang Chuan Property Co Ltd, enabling CapitaLand to develop a mixed-use project on a plot of land on Hanzhong Road in Shanghai.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai issued new regulations easing requirements for non-locals to apply for residency permits, making it the first Chinese metropolis to give nearly equal urban status to non-locals.

CHINA DAILY

- At least five countries are negotiating with China to buy its domestically-developed Wing Loong drone, Ma Zhiping, general manager of China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corp, said at the 50th International Paris Air Show.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China is trying to attract public attention to the issue of food safety in order to demonstrate the government’s determination to resolve this problem, rebuild public confidence in food safety, and get more people involved in solving the problem, the newspaper said in a commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
