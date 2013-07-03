PRESS DIGEST - China - July 3

SHANGHAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES NEWS

- The price of agricultural produce in China fell for the second week in a row, while production costs decreased for the seventh week, according to data from the Commerce Department, as analysts predict a CPI increase of about 2.6 percent this year.

- Banking sector profits are expected to increase by 10 percent, said industry experts, although certain commercial lenders may earn less due to employee turnover and the reduction of credit risks.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The net increase in foreign exchange assets held by China’s central bank fell by 64 percent month-on-month to 1.01 million yuan in May, the lowest increases in six months, in a further sign that foreign capital inflows are slowing.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s President Xi Jinping met Macedonian Prime Minister Gruevski, during which Xi stressed the importance of the close relationship between the two countries and spoke of the nation’s commitment to further ties with other central and Eastern European states.

