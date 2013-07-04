PRESS DIGEST - China - July 4

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- The expansion of credit by China’s four largest state-owned banks in June is likely to reach some 860 billion yuan, while new loans in the month may hit 270 billion yuan, with fresh lending amounting to 230 billion yuan in the last week, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

CHINA SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s state-owned Jilin Mining Group invested 830 million yuan in environmental safety systems over the last three years and will ensure it meets international standards, in the wake of the Ting River pollution scandal in 2010, said the company’s director.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese yuan payments in Germany rose 71 percent in the period from April to May, the largest increase among the leading 20 yuan-using countries, according to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Major property acquisitions in Shanghai hit $2.5 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of almost 19 percent from the same period last year, with overseas purchasers accounting for 60 percent of the deals, according to global real estate firm DTZ.

